Rubio says any Russia nuclear deal should include China as New START expires

World News
04-02-2026 | 10:49
High views
0min
Rubio says any Russia nuclear deal should include China as New START expires

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday that any nuclear deal with Russia needs to include China, hours before the historic New START treaty between Washington and Moscow was to expire.

"The president's been clear in the past that in order to have true arms control in the 21st century, it's impossible to do something that doesn't include China, because of their vast and rapidly growing stockpile," Rubio told reporters.

AFP

