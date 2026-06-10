UN wants 'massive re-think' of US immigration enforcement around World Cup

World News
10-06-2026 | 08:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN wants &#39;massive re-think&#39; of US immigration enforcement around World Cup
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UN wants 'massive re-think' of US immigration enforcement around World Cup

U.N. rights chief Volker Türk urged the United States to reconsider its immigration practices for the football World Cup after fans, a top referee, and team officials were barred from the tournament.

"I really hope that there's a massive re-think of how immigration enforcement is impacting human rights and human dignity, and that, especially for the World Cup, there is a re-think of the policies that we have unfortunately seen prevailing, especially in the U.S.," he told reporters.

AFP

World News

wants

'massive

re-think'

immigration

enforcement

around

World

LBCI Next
UN urges G7 to make rights 'core component' of talks
Two crew missing after suspected US strike on tanker off Oman
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-04-30

Trump says 'OK' with Iran playing in US at World Cup

LBCI
World News
2026-03-31

Iran will play World Cup games at US venues as scheduled - FIFA's Infantino

LBCI
World News
2026-04-02

UN chief warns world on 'edge of a wider war'

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-19

Iran 'boycotting' USA but not World Cup: Football federation chief

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:33

Pope says Christians cannot promote war

LBCI
Middle East News
12:32

US says it fired on and disabled an oil tanker that violated Iran port blockade

LBCI
Middle East News
11:58

Hegseth: It would be unwise for Iran to further challenge the United States

LBCI
World News
11:37

Bill Gates tells Epstein hearing he 'never victimized anyone'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

After claims that non-Lebanese nationals obtained Lebanese passports illegally or through forgery, General Security clarifies

LBCI
World News
2026-04-24

Russian, UAE foreign ministers seek resumption of talks to achieve Middle East agreement

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-05-25

Iran says progress on many issues with US but agreement not imminent

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-05-27

Iran Guards official says 'low' possibility of renewed war with US

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:16

Netanyahu calls on Lebanese people to join Israel against Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:34

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for new villages in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Diplomatic sources tell LBCI that French efforts to amend Lebanese-Israeli joint statement are untrue

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:14

FM Rajji: Hezbollah's weapons have lost their justification, Lebanon committed to extending state authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:20

Strike hits center of Sidon in South Lebanon: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:57

Lebanese diplomatic source to Al Jazeera: “Pilot zones” are only path to halt deterioration and launch reconstruction

LBCI
Middle East News
07:10

Erdogan says Israel's attacks on Syria, Lebanon threaten Turkey too

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Lebanon death toll since March 2 from Israeli attacks rises to 3,696, Health Ministry says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More