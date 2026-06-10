UN wants 'massive re-think' of US immigration enforcement around World Cup

U.N. rights chief Volker Türk urged the United States to reconsider its immigration practices for the football World Cup after fans, a top referee, and team officials were barred from the tournament.



"I really hope that there's a massive re-think of how immigration enforcement is impacting human rights and human dignity, and that, especially for the World Cup, there is a re-think of the policies that we have unfortunately seen prevailing, especially in the U.S.," he told reporters.



AFP