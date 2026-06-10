UN urges G7 to make rights 'core component' of talks

The United Nations called Wednesday on leaders at next week's G7 summit in France to center their talks on human rights, at a time when the "world is in disarray".



"We have too many conflicts... We have skyrocketing inequalities," U.N. rights chief Volker Turk told reporters in Geneva. "We have a climate crisis that is getting worse day by day."



His message to G7 leaders was "very clear: make human rights a core component of your deliberations and help us fix... the things that are currently not in order".



AFP