News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN urges G7 to make rights 'core component' of talks
World News
10-06-2026 | 10:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UN urges G7 to make rights 'core component' of talks
The United Nations called Wednesday on leaders at next week's G7 summit in France to center their talks on human rights, at a time when the "world is in disarray".
"We have too many conflicts... We have skyrocketing inequalities," U.N. rights chief Volker Turk told reporters in Geneva. "We have a climate crisis that is getting worse day by day."
His message to G7 leaders was "very clear: make human rights a core component of your deliberations and help us fix... the things that are currently not in order".
AFP
World News
urges
rights
'core
component'
talks
Next
IAEA board passes resolution demanding Iran report uranium stocks, diplomats say
UN wants 'massive re-think' of US immigration enforcement around World Cup
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-15
UN says Lebanon-Israel talks 'critical opportunity' to end war
Lebanon News
2026-05-15
UN says Lebanon-Israel talks 'critical opportunity' to end war
0
World News
2026-05-26
Dozens of countries at UN condemn Moscow's 'threats' to embassies in Ukraine
World News
2026-05-26
Dozens of countries at UN condemn Moscow's 'threats' to embassies in Ukraine
0
World News
2026-05-19
French finance minister says G7 talks 'frank, sometimes difficult'
World News
2026-05-19
French finance minister says G7 talks 'frank, sometimes difficult'
0
World News
2026-04-08
Iran ceasefire 'fragile,' Trump 'impatient to make progress:' Vance
World News
2026-04-08
Iran ceasefire 'fragile,' Trump 'impatient to make progress:' Vance
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:33
Pope says Christians cannot promote war
World News
14:33
Pope says Christians cannot promote war
0
Middle East News
12:32
US says it fired on and disabled an oil tanker that violated Iran port blockade
Middle East News
12:32
US says it fired on and disabled an oil tanker that violated Iran port blockade
0
Middle East News
11:58
Hegseth: It would be unwise for Iran to further challenge the United States
Middle East News
11:58
Hegseth: It would be unwise for Iran to further challenge the United States
0
World News
11:37
Bill Gates tells Epstein hearing he 'never victimized anyone'
World News
11:37
Bill Gates tells Epstein hearing he 'never victimized anyone'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
After claims that non-Lebanese nationals obtained Lebanese passports illegally or through forgery, General Security clarifies
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
After claims that non-Lebanese nationals obtained Lebanese passports illegally or through forgery, General Security clarifies
0
World News
2026-04-24
Russian, UAE foreign ministers seek resumption of talks to achieve Middle East agreement
World News
2026-04-24
Russian, UAE foreign ministers seek resumption of talks to achieve Middle East agreement
0
Middle East News
2026-05-25
Iran says progress on many issues with US but agreement not imminent
Middle East News
2026-05-25
Iran says progress on many issues with US but agreement not imminent
0
Middle East News
2026-05-27
Iran Guards official says 'low' possibility of renewed war with US
Middle East News
2026-05-27
Iran Guards official says 'low' possibility of renewed war with US
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
0
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:16
Netanyahu calls on Lebanese people to join Israel against Hezbollah
Lebanon News
13:16
Netanyahu calls on Lebanese people to join Israel against Hezbollah
2
Lebanon News
02:34
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for new villages in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:34
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for new villages in South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
05:59
Diplomatic sources tell LBCI that French efforts to amend Lebanese-Israeli joint statement are untrue
Lebanon News
05:59
Diplomatic sources tell LBCI that French efforts to amend Lebanese-Israeli joint statement are untrue
4
Lebanon News
10:14
FM Rajji: Hezbollah's weapons have lost their justification, Lebanon committed to extending state authority
Lebanon News
10:14
FM Rajji: Hezbollah's weapons have lost their justification, Lebanon committed to extending state authority
5
Lebanon News
07:20
Strike hits center of Sidon in South Lebanon: AFP
Lebanon News
07:20
Strike hits center of Sidon in South Lebanon: AFP
6
Lebanon News
14:57
Lebanese diplomatic source to Al Jazeera: “Pilot zones” are only path to halt deterioration and launch reconstruction
Lebanon News
14:57
Lebanese diplomatic source to Al Jazeera: “Pilot zones” are only path to halt deterioration and launch reconstruction
7
Middle East News
07:10
Erdogan says Israel's attacks on Syria, Lebanon threaten Turkey too
Middle East News
07:10
Erdogan says Israel's attacks on Syria, Lebanon threaten Turkey too
8
Lebanon News
09:28
Lebanon death toll since March 2 from Israeli attacks rises to 3,696, Health Ministry says
Lebanon News
09:28
Lebanon death toll since March 2 from Israeli attacks rises to 3,696, Health Ministry says
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More