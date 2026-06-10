IAEA board passes resolution demanding Iran report uranium stocks, diplomats say

Middle East News
10-06-2026 | 10:42
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IAEA board passes resolution demanding Iran report uranium stocks, diplomats say
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IAEA board passes resolution demanding Iran report uranium stocks, diplomats say

The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors ‌passed a U.S.-backed resolution on Wednesday telling Iran to declare its remaining enriched uranium stocks and let inspectors verify them, which could complicate Washington's talks with Tehran.

The resolution submitted by the United States, Britain, France and Germany was passed ‌with 21 votes in favour, three against and 10 abstentions, diplomats at the closed-door meeting said. The countries opposing were Russia, China and Niger, they said, adding that Venezuela was not allowed to take part.

Reuters

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board

passes

resolution

demanding

report

uranium

stocks,

diplomats

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