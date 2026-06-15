Hezbollah welcomes US-Iran deal, calls for safe return of displaced residents

Hezbollah welcomed the memorandum of understanding reached between Iran and the United States, congratulating the Iranian leadership and people on what it described as a major achievement that led to a comprehensive ceasefire across all fronts, including Lebanon.



In a statement, Hezbollah said the agreement marks the beginning of a process that should lead to the full liberation of Lebanese territory, the return of detainees, the return of displaced residents—particularly those from frontline border villages—and the reconstruction of areas damaged during the conflict.



The group urged residents to wait for instructions from the relevant authorities before returning to their towns and villages, citing safety concerns and the possibility of Israeli ceasefire violations.



Hezbollah also said Israel should understand that there can be no return to the situation that existed before March 2, adding that the group would not accept any attack on Lebanon’s sovereignty or its people.



The statement reaffirmed what Hezbollah described as Lebanon’s legitimate right to defend its territory, people and sovereignty until a full Israeli withdrawal and the return of detainees are achieved.



The group also called on Lebanon’s authorities and political forces to unite around a common national position, saying such unity is necessary to safeguard the country’s interests, sovereignty and stability.