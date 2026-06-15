Vance says he hopes to release text of agreement to halt war in Iran this week

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said on Monday that he hopes text of an agreement to halt the war in Iran and ‌open the Strait of Hormuz will be released this week, as further negotiations over the deal's details were set to continue.



In an interview on CNBC, Vance also said the United States expects the economically vital waterway would be open without tolls on a long-term basis.



"Our expectation is that the Strait is going to be opened in a toll-free way for the long-term," he said



"That's the sort of thing that we're going to figure out in these technical negotiations. You know that there are a lot of very important details to figure out that we're actually going to sit at the table and discuss together and figure out a path forward."



Vance said Iran's foreign minister and House speaker will represent Iran at the signing in Switzerland on Friday, and many details of the deal are still to be sorted out. He did not say who would represent the U.S. at the signing.



Reuters