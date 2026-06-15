Israeli far-right minister slams US-Iran deal, urges stronger campaign in Lebanon

Lebanon News
15-06-2026 | 02:37
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Israeli far-right minister slams US-Iran deal, urges stronger campaign in Lebanon
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Israeli far-right minister slams US-Iran deal, urges stronger campaign in Lebanon

Israel's far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, on Monday denounced the deal between the United States and Iran to end the Middle East war, including in Lebanon, insisting his country was not bound by it.

"Trump's agreement does not bind us... we are not party to this agreement. It does not safeguard our security," Ben Gvir said on his Telegram channel, in what was the first reaction from an Israeli official to the deal.

"We must not settle for anything less than the dismantling of Hezbollah. We must not withdraw from a single inch of territory that our soldiers have captured and cleared of terrorist infrastructure," he said.



AFP
 

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