Israeli defense minister says forces will remain in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza, warns Iran over possible response

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are pursuing a clear policy that would keep the Israeli army deployed in what he described as security zones in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza.



Katz said Israel would not withdraw its forces from Lebanon despite ongoing and future political and military pressure, stressing that the current deployment is part of a broader security strategy.



He also warned that Israel would respond with full force if Iran were to attack Israel in reaction to developments in Lebanon, escalating rhetoric amid regional tensions.