Hezbollah official tells Reuters group has carried out no operations since US-Iran agreement

A Hezbollah official told Reuters on Monday that the Lebanese group has not carried out any operations since the announcement of the U.S.-Iran agreement, adding that its position on the ceasefire remains tied to Israel’s compliance with the arrangement.



The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Hezbollah rejects what he described as Israeli “freedom of movement” in Lebanon.



He also said Iran delayed signing the agreement in order to monitor Israel’s commitment to the ceasefire in Lebanon.



Hezbollah has not issued an official statement on the U.S. agreement.



Reuters