Hezbollah official tells Reuters group has carried out no operations since US-Iran agreement

Lebanon News
15-06-2026 | 07:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah official tells Reuters group has carried out no operations since US-Iran agreement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hezbollah official tells Reuters group has carried out no operations since US-Iran agreement

A Hezbollah official told Reuters on Monday that the Lebanese group has not carried out any operations since the announcement of the U.S.-Iran agreement, adding that its position on the ceasefire remains tied to Israel’s compliance with the arrangement.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Hezbollah rejects what he described as Israeli “freedom of movement” in Lebanon.

He also said Iran delayed signing the agreement in order to monitor Israel’s commitment to the ceasefire in Lebanon.

Hezbollah has not issued an official statement on the U.S. agreement.

Reuters

Lebanon News

official

tells

Reuters

group

carried

operations

since

US-Iran

agreement

LBCI Next
Hezbollah welcomes US-Iran deal, calls for safe return of displaced residents
Lebanese Army urges residents to delay return to southern border villages
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-17

Hezbollah says it carried out 2,184 operations against Israeli forces over 45 days

LBCI
World News
2026-04-17

Significant differences remain between Iran-US, including on nuclear issues, senior Iranian official tells Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-05-12

Saudi Arabia carried out undisclosed attacks on Iran during the war: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-27

Iran Guards say carried out attacks on Israel and US forces in Gulf

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

2.7-magnitude earthquake recorded in Lebanon's Akkar

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:45

Iran says US must ensure Israel stops war in Lebanon under deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:42

PM Salam vows intensified Washington diplomacy to end war, ensure withdrawal and advance reconstruction efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:37

Hezbollah welcomes US-Iran deal, calls for safe return of displaced residents

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:37

Hezbollah welcomes US-Iran deal, calls for safe return of displaced residents

LBCI
World News
09:24

Trump says ships carrying oil are moving out of Strait of Hormuz

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-11

Israel issues evacuation warning for some Sidon district residents in South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
08:54

Vance says US expects Hormuz strait to reopen 'toll-free'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Inside Israel’s escalation: Beirut strike, northern fire, and a shifting war equation

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:06

Israeli defense minister says forces will remain in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza, warns Iran over possible response

LBCI
Middle East News
12:48

Trump says Iran deal in 'a few hours,' blames Israel for delay: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:42

President Aoun welcomes US–Iran deal, praises respect for Lebanon’s specificity

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:48

Trump says US nearing Iran deal that could bring ‘peace to the region, including Lebanon’

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:10

Trump says Israel attack on Beirut 'should not have happened'

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:47

Hezbollah official tells Reuters group has carried out no operations since US-Iran agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:37

Lebanon Health Ministry: Three killed, 16 wounded in Israeli strike on Ghobeiry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More