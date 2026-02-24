US envoy pledges not to 'interfere' in French public debate: Diplomatic source

The U.S. ambassador to France, Charles Kushner, called France's foreign minister Tuesday and pledged not to "interfere" in France's affairs, a diplomatic source said, after the envoy flouted a summons over U.S. criticism of left-wing violence.



"The latter (Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot) reiterated the reasons that had led to the summons: France cannot accept any form of interference or manipulation of its national public debate by the authorities of a third country," a member of Barrot's team told AFP.



"The ambassador took note and expressed his willingness not to interfere in our public debate."







AFP