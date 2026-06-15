Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

On Monday, June 15, 2026, the prices of 95 and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 32,000, while diesel dropped by LBP 29,000, and gas prices fell by LBP 63,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,350,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,368,000



- Diesel: LBP 2,034,000



- Gas canister: LBP 1,287,000