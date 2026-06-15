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UN Security Council extends Afghan mission for one year
World News
15-06-2026 | 10:29
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UN Security Council extends Afghan mission for one year
The United Nations Security Council on Monday voted to extend the mandate of the U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) for one year amid calls to streamline the operation and strong criticism by members of the country's Taliban rulers.
The 15-member council unanimously in favor of the extension in a text drafted by China.
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