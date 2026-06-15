Trump says ships carrying oil are moving out of Strait of Hormuz

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15-06-2026 | 09:24
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Trump says ships carrying oil are moving out of Strait of Hormuz
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Trump says ships carrying oil are moving out of Strait of Hormuz

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that many ships loaded with oil are starting to ⁠move out of the Strait of Hormuz.

"Ships are starting to move, many loaded up with Oil, out of ⁠the Strait of Hormuz. They are going along the ⁠Southern 'Highway,' which is totally safe, secure, and ⁠pristine," he wrote in a ⁠Truth Social post.


Reuters
 

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