Trump says ships carrying oil are moving out of Strait of Hormuz

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that many ships loaded with oil are starting to ⁠move out of the Strait of Hormuz.



"Ships are starting to move, many loaded up with Oil, out of ⁠the Strait of Hormuz. They are going along the ⁠Southern 'Highway,' which is totally safe, secure, and ⁠pristine," he wrote in a ⁠Truth Social post.





Reuters