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Anti-immigrant violence erupts across Belfast after knife attack
World News
10-06-2026 | 05:54
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Anti-immigrant violence erupts across Belfast after knife attack
Masked men burned families out of their homes in Belfast and torched a number of vehicles in a wave of anti-immigrant violence on Tuesday night that followed a knife attack for which a Sudanese man has been charged with attempted murder.
Hundreds of protesters, many with their faces covered, attacked police and burned vehicles in a number of locations across Northern Ireland after a video of the knife attack, which left one person with serious neck and head wounds, went viral.
Reuters
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