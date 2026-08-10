At least 20 dead after Colombia earthquake

The death toll after a strong earthquake that rocked western Colombia on Monday has risen to at least ⁠20, authorities said.



In the town of Pereira, 18 people were killed and others were trapped in buildings that collapsed, Mayor ⁠Mauricio Salazar told Caracol Radio.



In Manizales, two people were killed, ⁠Mayor Jorge Eduardo Rojas said in an interview ⁠with Blu Radio.







Reuters