Iran warns of 'unforeseen' consequences after Ukraine attack on Caspian Sea ship

Middle East News
27-07-2026 | 04:00
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Iran warns of &#39;unforeseen&#39; consequences after Ukraine attack on Caspian Sea ship
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Iran warns of 'unforeseen' consequences after Ukraine attack on Caspian Sea ship

Iran's foreign ministry warned on Monday of "unforeseen" consequences following Ukraine's attack on an Iranian vessel in the Caspian Sea over the weekend.

"This action by Ukraine was an absolutely illegal and unjustified act, contrary to the Charter of the United Nations, as well as a dangerous act of adventurism that will certainly not go unanswered by us," the ministry's spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said in a weekly press briefing, adding that the consequences of Ukraine's action "will certainly be unforeseen."


AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

Consequences

Ukraine

Attack

Caspian Sea

Ship

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