Senior US military official lands in Venezuela to oversee quake response: Southern Command

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26-06-2026 | 03:00
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Senior US military official lands in Venezuela to oversee quake response: Southern Command
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Senior US military official lands in Venezuela to oversee quake response: Southern Command

A senior American military official has arrived in Venezuela's capital Caracas to oversee relief efforts in the aftermath of powerful twin earthquakes that killed at least 235 people, the U.S. military said on Friday.

"U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Kevin J. Jarrard arrived in Caracas, Venezuela, today, to oversee Department of War support to Venezuela earthquake relief efforts," the U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) wrote on X, adding that Jarrard is serving as the senior SOUTHCOM official on the ground.


AFP
 

World News

Senior

US

Military

Venezuela

Earthquake

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