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Venezuela quake most powerful to hit country since 1900: US monitor data
World News
25-06-2026 | 04:32
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Venezuela quake most powerful to hit country since 1900: US monitor data
The 7.5-magnitude earthquake that hit Venezuela late on Wednesday is the strongest in the country in more than a century, the U.S. monitoring service USGS said Thursday.
The last time Venezuela was hit by a more powerful tremor was October 29, 1900, when a 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit offshore, "causing extensive damage to churches, public buildings and homes in the city," USGS said.
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