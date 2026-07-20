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Mediators propose 10-day ceasefire to revive Iran-US interim deal, senior Iranian official tells Reuters
Middle East News
20-07-2026 | 07:52
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Mediators propose 10-day ceasefire to revive Iran-US interim deal, senior Iranian official tells Reuters
Mediators have passed Iran a proposal to de-escalate the war with the U.S. that would offer a 10-day ceasefire to find ways to revive an interim deal reached last month, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Monday.
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