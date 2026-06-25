Venezuela quake response requires 'massive collective effort': UN aid chief

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25-06-2026 | 09:29
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Venezuela quake response requires &#39;massive collective effort&#39;: UN aid chief
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Venezuela quake response requires 'massive collective effort': UN aid chief

The United Nations is "fully mobilised" to provide assistance in quake-hit Venezuela, the U.N. aid chief said Thursday, stressing the response would require "massive collective efforts".

"We are fully mobilised to support the people of Venezuela," Tom Fletcher said in a statement, adding that "the coming days will require a massive collective effort to support the Government-led response and help communities".

AFP

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