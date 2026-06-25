Venezuela quake response requires 'massive collective effort': UN aid chief

The United Nations is "fully mobilised" to provide assistance in quake-hit Venezuela, the U.N. aid chief said Thursday, stressing the response would require "massive collective efforts".



"We are fully mobilised to support the people of Venezuela," Tom Fletcher said in a statement, adding that "the coming days will require a massive collective effort to support the Government-led response and help communities".



AFP

