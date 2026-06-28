Civilian plane crash kills 11 in eastern France

World News
28-06-2026 | 08:03
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Civilian plane crash kills 11 in eastern France
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Civilian plane crash kills 11 in eastern France

A civilian aircraft crash killed 11 people in the eastern French town of Tomblaine on Sunday, local authorities said.

Those killed were 10 passengers and the pilot, according to Yves Seguy, the prefect of the Meurthe-et-Moselle department.

AFP

World News

France

Aircraft

Crash

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