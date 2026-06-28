Israel govt recognises Armenian genocide in rebuke to Turkey

World News
28-06-2026 | 06:54
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Israel govt recognises Armenian genocide in rebuke to Turkey
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Israel govt recognises Armenian genocide in rebuke to Turkey




The Israeli government on Sunday unanimously recognised the massacres of Armenians during World War I as genocide, a move widely seen as a rebuke to Turkey and a stark signal of the deepening rift between the two countries.

"A historic decision: the Israeli government has unanimously approved Foreign Minister Gideon Saar's proposal to recognise the Armenian genocide," the foreign ministry said.

The cabinet's decision must still be ratified by parliament.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

Israel

Armenia

World War I

Armenian Genocide

Turkey

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