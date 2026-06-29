Pakistani strikes kill 36 civilians, wound 163: Afghan govt

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29-06-2026 | 02:25
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Pakistani strikes kill 36 civilians, wound 163: Afghan govt
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Pakistani strikes kill 36 civilians, wound 163: Afghan govt

Pakistani strikes in three eastern provinces of Afghanistan killed 36 civilians and wounded 163, the Taliban government's deputy spokesman said on Monday.

"The attacks carried out last night resulted in the martyrdom of 36 civilians, including women and children, while 163 others sustained injuries," Hamdullah Fitrat posted on his X account.

AFP

World News

Pakistan

Strikes

Afghanistan

Taliban

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