Turkey is interested in joining the European Union's ‌SEPA payments system, and related financial institutions are working on the issue, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Wednesday.



Fidan was responding to a question at a press conference about his talks with EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and ‌two other EU commissioners that took place on Tuesday in Ankara.



Turkey and the EU have been holding talks about the EU's 41-country Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) which makes cross-border euro-currency payments cheaper, faster and more secure



Reuters