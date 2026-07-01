France sets presidential election dates

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01-07-2026 | 06:29
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France sets presidential election dates
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France sets presidential election dates

France will hold the first round of its next ‌presidential election on April 18, 2027, with a run-off set for May 2, the government spokeswoman, Maud Bregeon, said on Wednesday following a cabinet meeting to officially approve the dates.

The race to succeed President Emmanuel Macron who cannot run ‌again after two terms is shaping up as a fragmented contest, with polls placing the far-right National Rally in a leading position, and a crowded field raising the prospect of a run-off dominated by political extremes.
 
Reuters

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France

Presidential

Election

Dates

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