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At least eight shot, including four children, in New York, ABC News reports
World News
05-07-2026 | 05:19
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At least eight shot, including four children, in New York, ABC News reports
At least eight people, including four children, were shot and injured late on the U.S. Independence Day holiday in New York City's Coney Island neighbourhood, ABC News said on Sunday, citing the New York City Police Department.
Officers from the NYPD responded to reports of a shooting at around 10:37 p.m. (0237 GMT on Sunday) on the Brooklyn neighbourhood's West 31st Street, the NYPD said in a statement to ABC News.
The injured included two men, two women, and four children — aged 14, 12, 7 and 6 — according to the news outlet.
It quoted the NYPD as saying all the victims had been transported to hospitals. Seven were in stable condition, it said, while a 21-year-old woman was in critical condition.
Police said they recovered a firearm at the scene but have not made any arrests, according to ABC.
The NYPD did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Saturday marked the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States.
Reuters
World News
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