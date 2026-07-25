Threat of fire in southwest France remains 'very serious:' top official

World News
25-07-2026 | 11:55
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Threat of fire in southwest France remains &#39;very serious:&#39; top official
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Threat of fire in southwest France remains 'very serious:' top official

The threat posed by a wildfire raging in the southwestern French department of Gironde "remains very serious," the top regional official, Sophie Brocas, said Saturday.

"The threat remains very serious. We are still facing a grave situation," she said, adding, however, that the blaze has lost "some of its intensity thanks to lower temperatures and increased humidity."

AFP

World News

France

Wildfire

Fire

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