Trump gets cold hometown welcome at NBA Finals in New York

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09-06-2026 | 01:15
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Trump gets cold hometown welcome at NBA Finals in New York
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Trump gets cold hometown welcome at NBA Finals in New York

U.S. President Donald Trump was booed during the NBA Finals matchup at Madison Square Garden on Monday, as his attendance prompted ultra-tight security at the storied New York venue.

Fans jeered the Republican leader, who was watching the game from an executive suite, when he appeared onscreen inside the arena during the singing of the national anthem.

Security measures were hiked for the visit, with authorities barring fans without tickets from coming within several blocks of Madison Square Garden.

They also banned watch parties directly outside the Manhattan venue -- a break from the first two playoff games between the Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs, which drew jubilant crowds.

Officials urged ticket holders to arrive at least two hours before the 8:30 p.m. (0030 GMT Tuesday) tip-off to clear airport-style security screening. Bags were not permitted inside.

"The message is simple: celebrate the Knicks, but avoid the MSG area tonight if you do not have tickets for the game," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch told a news conference.

AFP

World News

United States

Donald Trump

NBA

Madison Square Garden

New York

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