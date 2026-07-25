One person dies in fire in eastern Spain

World News
25-07-2026 | 12:22
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One person dies in fire in eastern Spain
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One person dies in fire in eastern Spain

A fire near the eastern Spanish city of Valencia killed one person, the local town hall said on Saturday.

Firefighters brought the blaze in the town of Manises under control but "unfortunately the fire has claimed the life of one person," it said on X.

The fire was a separate incident from the major blazes raging west of Madrid, which have forced thousands of people to evacuate but have so far not caused any reported deaths.

AFP

World News

Spain

Fire

Valencia

Firefighters

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