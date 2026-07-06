At least 330 child casualties in Sudan this year: UN

World News
06-07-2026 | 07:11
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At least 330 child casualties in Sudan this year: UN
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At least 330 child casualties in Sudan this year: UN

The war in Sudan between the regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has killed and injured at least 330 children in the first six months of 2026, the United Nations' children's agency said Monday.

Children "are being killed and injured in their homes, on the roads, in markets, and while attempting to access essential services such as education and healthcare," UNICEF's Sudan chief Sheldon Yett said in a statement.


AFP
 

World News

Child

Casualties

Sudan

UN

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