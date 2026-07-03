Lithuania aims to be 'part of nuclear deterrence' against Russia

World News
03-07-2026 | 08:17
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Lithuania aims to be &#39;part of nuclear deterrence&#39; against Russia
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Lithuania aims to be 'part of nuclear deterrence' against Russia

Lithuania's president said Friday his country wants to be integrated into Western nuclear deterrence against Russia, at a time of heightened tension between Russia and its Baltic neighbours.

Speaking at a Berlin press conference, President Gitanas Nauseda said Lithuania was taking steps to remove a constitutional ban on the deployment of nuclear weapons, saying "we would like to be an integral part of this nuclear deterrence."

AFP

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Lithuania

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Russia

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