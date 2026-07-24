Ukraine drone attack hits 'Russia's Amazon' warehouse

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24-07-2026 | 02:11
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Ukraine drone attack hits &#39;Russia&#39;s Amazon&#39; warehouse
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Ukraine drone attack hits 'Russia's Amazon' warehouse

Ukrainian drones hit a warehouse for a Russian e-commerce giant near Saint Petersburg early Friday, triggering a fire that sent smoke pouring over the historic city, according to local officials and an AFP reporter.

Kyiv has targeted Saint Petersburg as it steps up long-range drone strikes on Russian energy, military and logistics sites in recent weeks.

An AFP reporter saw grey smoke rising into the morning sky over high-rise buildings in the city, which is more than 800 kilometres from the Ukrainian border.

The local governor reported that a warehouse for Wildberries -- Russia's largest online retailer often referred to as "Russia's Amazon" -- was on fire after the strike.

"Three people were wounded," Alexander Drozdenko, governor of the surrounding Leningrad region, said on social media.

It was the third overnight attack by Ukraine on Wildberries' sites in the past week.

One of the company's logistics hubs outside Moscow was hit last weekend, killing eight night-shift workers and burning the facility to the ground.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky alleged after the first attack that the facilities were used to "supply sanctioned components for drone production and navigation equipment."

Kyiv calls its campaign "long-range sanctions," saying the attacks are justified retribution for Russia's nightly drone and missile barrages of its cities.

The campaign has triggered nationwide fuel shortages and, Kyiv says, dented Russia's financial war chest.

AFP 

World News

Ukraine

Drones

Warehouse

Russia

Saint Petersburg

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