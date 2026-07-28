Trump shows irritation with Netanyahu before White House talks on Iran

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28-07-2026 | 11:59
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Trump shows irritation with Netanyahu before White House talks on Iran
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Trump shows irritation with Netanyahu before White House talks on Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump voiced irritation with Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of their White House meeting on Tuesday, complaining that details of the Israeli prime minister's planned talking points on Iran had surfaced publicly, in a fresh sign of strain between the two leaders.

Asked about reports that Netanyahu wanted to talk to him about Pickaxe Mountain, a fortified facility buried deep underground near one of Iran's main nuclear sites, Trump said, using Netanyahu's nickname. "I don't need Bibi to tell me that. Bibi's telling me that because he wants me to stay involved."

"Why don't you just tell it to me? Why do you have to announce it to the world?" Trump said in an interview with "Fox & Friends."



Reuters 
 

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