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Spain ends evacuation orders for 13 municipalities in fire-hit regions
World News
28-07-2026 | 09:51
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Spain ends evacuation orders for 13 municipalities in fire-hit regions
Spain has ended evacuation orders for 13 municipalities in two areas hit by wildfires, starting from 5:00 pm (1500 GMT) on Tuesday, the interior ministry said.
It was not clear how many residents that included or whether they would return home immediately. But the announcement was another sign of progress in Spain's battle with wildfires that have forced tens of thousands to flee their homes.
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