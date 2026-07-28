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Trump, Zelensky and Netanyahu to attend US Senator Graham's funeral
World News
28-07-2026 | 07:56
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Trump, Zelensky and Netanyahu to attend US Senator Graham's funeral
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are expected to attend the funeral on Tuesday of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, who forcefully lobbied Washington to back both countries during conflict.
President Donald Trump, who Graham denounced early in his political career before becoming a staunch supporter, is due to speak at the Washington National Cathedral service following a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.
Reuters
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