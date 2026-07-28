Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed his "good meeting" Tuesday with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump at the White House, where the leaders discussed fresh American support for Kyiv's fight against Russia.



"A good meeting with President Trump... at the Oval Office," Zelensky posted on X, adding that he and Trump had discussed the U.S. leader's offer to Ukraine earlier this month of licenses to produce Patriot air defense missiles.





AFP