News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran has asked to continue talks and the US agreed, Trump says
World News
10-07-2026 | 10:43
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran has asked to continue talks and the US agreed, Trump says
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said the U.S. had agreed to talks with Iran after Tehran asked to continue negotiations, but he added that the ceasefire between the two nations was "over."
Reuters
World News
United States
Donald Trump
Iran
Tehran
Foreigners among 11 dead in Spanish wildfires
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:10
Salam reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in talks with Erdoğan
Lebanon News
14:10
Salam reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in talks with Erdoğan
0
Middle East News
13:39
Iran's top negotiator says war with US won't end in 'surrender'
Middle East News
13:39
Iran's top negotiator says war with US won't end in 'surrender'
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Salam’s Turkey visit: Where does Lebanon stand amid shifting regional alliances?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Salam’s Turkey visit: Where does Lebanon stand amid shifting regional alliances?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Lebanon’s non-biometric passports to become invalid in 2026: Here’s how to get a biometric passport
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Lebanon’s non-biometric passports to become invalid in 2026: Here’s how to get a biometric passport
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:50
Foreigners among 11 dead in Spanish wildfires
World News
07:50
Foreigners among 11 dead in Spanish wildfires
0
World News
06:35
Russia discusses letting Turkey sell off Russian-made missile systems: Kremlin
World News
06:35
Russia discusses letting Turkey sell off Russian-made missile systems: Kremlin
0
World News
03:56
At least 19 people missing in deadly Spain wildfire: Official
World News
03:56
At least 19 people missing in deadly Spain wildfire: Official
0
World News
01:42
Six dead in wildfire in southern Spain: Official
World News
01:42
Six dead in wildfire in southern Spain: Official
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:50
Foreigners among 11 dead in Spanish wildfires
World News
07:50
Foreigners among 11 dead in Spanish wildfires
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Netanyahu intensifies Lebanon rhetoric as Israel steps up pressure on Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Netanyahu intensifies Lebanon rhetoric as Israel steps up pressure on Beirut
0
World News
2026-07-04
Pope urges Europe to do more to protect, integrate migrants
World News
2026-07-04
Pope urges Europe to do more to protect, integrate migrants
0
Lebanon News
05:40
PM Salam arrives in Turkey for meeting with Erdogan
Lebanon News
05:40
PM Salam arrives in Turkey for meeting with Erdogan
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
0
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:57
LBCI sources: President Aoun says Hezbollah did not respond to efforts to prevent war
Lebanon News
05:57
LBCI sources: President Aoun says Hezbollah did not respond to efforts to prevent war
2
Lebanon News
03:50
Israeli army claims it uncovered Hezbollah weapons depots in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:50
Israeli army claims it uncovered Hezbollah weapons depots in southern Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
06:40
Samir Geagea after meeting President Aoun: Lebanon’s future depends on one army, one state authority
Lebanon News
06:40
Samir Geagea after meeting President Aoun: Lebanon’s future depends on one army, one state authority
4
Lebanon Economy
02:27
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:27
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
04:59
US military delegation to meet Lebanese Army chief to discuss southern Lebanon measures: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
04:59
US military delegation to meet Lebanese Army chief to discuss southern Lebanon measures: LBCI sources
6
Lebanon News
05:40
PM Salam arrives in Turkey for meeting with Erdogan
Lebanon News
05:40
PM Salam arrives in Turkey for meeting with Erdogan
7
Lebanon News
05:05
President Aoun heads to Washington with focus on agreement guarantees and southern forces, LBCI sources say
Lebanon News
05:05
President Aoun heads to Washington with focus on agreement guarantees and southern forces, LBCI sources say
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Netanyahu intensifies Lebanon rhetoric as Israel steps up pressure on Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Netanyahu intensifies Lebanon rhetoric as Israel steps up pressure on Beirut
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More