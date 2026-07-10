Iran has asked to continue talks and the US agreed, Trump says

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10-07-2026 | 10:43
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Iran has asked to continue talks and the US agreed, Trump says
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Iran has asked to continue talks and the US agreed, Trump says

U.S. President Donald Trump ‌on Friday said the U.S. had agreed ⁠to talks with Iran after Tehran asked to continue negotiations, but he ‌added ⁠that the ceasefire between the two ⁠nations was "over."

Reuters
 

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United States

Donald Trump

Iran

Tehran

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