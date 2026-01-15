President Aoun, Jordan PM stress Arab unity, deepen cooperation through new agreements

Lebanon News
15-01-2026 | 03:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
President Aoun, Jordan PM stress Arab unity, deepen cooperation through new agreements
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
President Aoun, Jordan PM stress Arab unity, deepen cooperation through new agreements

President Joseph Aoun underscored the importance of Arab unity in confronting current challenges during talks with Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan.

Aoun thanked Jordan — its king, government, and people — for its continued support for Lebanon across all sectors, particularly its backing of the Lebanese army. He also highlighted the significance of the agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoU) signed on Wednesday at the Grand Serail.

For his part, Prime Minister Hassan reaffirmed that Jordan stands alongside Lebanon and is keen to strengthen bilateral cooperation, stressing that the signing of the agreements and memoranda reflects the depth of ties between the “two brotherly countries and their peoples.”

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Joseph Aoun

Jordan

Jafar Hassan

LBCI Next
Ambassador Issa says US supports Lebanese army, hails Beirut Port scanners
Lebanon submits 2026 budget on time, spotlighting years of fiscal delays
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:28

Lebanon, Jordan reaffirm ties, sign 21 cooperation agreements

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-25

Trump congratulates President Aoun on Independence Day: Praises government’s bold decisions, looks to deepen bilateral partnership

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-28

President Aoun: Security forces have consistently triumphed over terrorists through great sacrifices

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-04

President Aoun opens Cabinet meeting highlighting Pope’s visit and Lebanese unity

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

Ambassador Issa says US supports Lebanese army, hails Beirut Port scanners

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon submits 2026 budget on time, spotlighting years of fiscal delays

LBCI
World News
12:13

US freezes all visa processing for 75 countries, including Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:17

Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry launches preparations for overseas parliamentary elections

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:13

US freezes all visa processing for 75 countries, including Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-20

Over 137,000 expatriate Lebanese enrolled for 2026 Elections as registration closes at midnight

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:28

Lebanon, Jordan reaffirm ties, sign 21 cooperation agreements

LBCI
Middle East News
03:11

Iran protester not sentenced to death, won't face death penalty: Judiciary

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
12:13

US freezes all visa processing for 75 countries, including Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:28

Lebanon, Jordan reaffirm ties, sign 21 cooperation agreements

LBCI
World News
10:09

US to suspend visa processing for 75 nations next week, Fox News reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:45

Preparations underway for Paris conference to support Lebanese Army and security forces: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon submits 2026 budget on time, spotlighting years of fiscal delays

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel heightens alert as US weighs options for potential Iran strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:17

Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry launches preparations for overseas parliamentary elections

LBCI
Middle East News
10:56

US embassy in Saudi Arabia urges personnel to exercise 'increased caution'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More