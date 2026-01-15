President Aoun, Jordan PM stress Arab unity, deepen cooperation through new agreements

President Joseph Aoun underscored the importance of Arab unity in confronting current challenges during talks with Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan.



Aoun thanked Jordan — its king, government, and people — for its continued support for Lebanon across all sectors, particularly its backing of the Lebanese army. He also highlighted the significance of the agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoU) signed on Wednesday at the Grand Serail.



For his part, Prime Minister Hassan reaffirmed that Jordan stands alongside Lebanon and is keen to strengthen bilateral cooperation, stressing that the signing of the agreements and memoranda reflects the depth of ties between the “two brotherly countries and their peoples.”