Japan protests planned Russian missile tests off disputed islands

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21-08-2026 | 02:30
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Japan protests planned Russian missile tests off disputed islands
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Japan protests planned Russian missile tests off disputed islands

Japan said Friday that it lodged a protest with Russia after its notification that it planned to conduct missile tests off disputed islands visited by President Vladimir Putin earlier this month.

"We lodged a protest in response to the notification about the plan to conduct a missile test" off the Kuril islands, known as the Northern Territories by Japan, a Japanese government spokesman told AFP.

AFP

World News

Japan

Protest

Russia

Vladimir Putin

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