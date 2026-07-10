Russia discusses letting Turkey sell off Russian-made missile systems: Kremlin

The Kremlin said Friday it was discussing letting Turkey sell off its Russian-made S-400 missile systems, amid reports Ankara plans to offload the systems in a bid to get access to Washington's F-35 fighter jets.



"We have had contacts with the Turkish side on this matter, and we will continue our contacts with the Turkish side on this issue," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing, in response to an AFP question.



AFP