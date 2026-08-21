Russian embassy in Australia says not told of foreign interference case

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21-08-2026 | 02:37
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Russian embassy in Australia says not told of foreign interference case
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Russian embassy in Australia says not told of foreign interference case

Moscow's embassy in Australia said on Friday it had received no notice about a Russian-Australian national charged with attempting to provide Ukrainian military intelligence to Russia.

"At this stage, no official requests or notifications have been received by the Embassy or the Consulate General in Sydney, either from the Australian authorities or from the individual concerned," the embassy said in an email to AFP.

"We are currently using the available channels and resources to establish the circumstances of the case."

AFP


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