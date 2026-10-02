OPEC+ delays oil capacity review after Iran war disrupts expansion plans: Reuters

World News
02-10-2026 | 07:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
OPEC+ delays oil capacity review after Iran war disrupts expansion plans: Reuters
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
OPEC+ delays oil capacity review after Iran war disrupts expansion plans: Reuters

An OPEC+ review to help to determine members’ 2027 oil output quotas has been delayed after the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran disrupted projects to expand capacity across the Middle East, throwing estimates of ‌future production potential into uncertainty, said two sources close to the matter.

OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries plus Russia and other allies, had ordered its production capacity review for all members in late 2025 before setting 2027 quotas, with completion due by the end of ⁠September 2026.

The deadline has slipped, the sources said, with one saying the review is now expected to be completed by mid-November.

The OPEC producer group did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Reuters

World News

OPEC

Oil

United States

Israel

War

Iran

LBCI Next
Trump says Europe agrees to release 'massive amount' of diesel
Ethiopia and Eritrea break diplomatic ties over conflict
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-10

Beirut Port launches major container terminal expansion to boost capacity and regional role

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-06

Sources to Reuters: Iran opens talks on potential oil sales to Japanese buyers

LBCI
World News
2026-09-17

China presses Iran to help rein in Houthis after Saudi appeal: Reuters

LBCI
World News
2026-08-04

Aramco says US-Iran war has cost the global market 2.6 billion barrels of oil

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:58

Pakistan says Mecca pact members to hold emergency talks on engaging Houthis

LBCI
World News
11:46

G7 say to release '100 mn barrels' of diesel and crude

LBCI
World News
11:01

EU chief welcomes G7 accord averting US diesel export ban

LBCI
World News
10:36

US sanctions alleged Hamas finance network, including two France-based charities

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-10

Lebanon Health Ministry: Death toll rises to 4,383 since March 2

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-13

US to host Lebanon-Israel diplomatic meeting Tuesday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-05-08

Israeli debate intensifies as military official joins Lebanon talks in Washington

LBCI
World News
2026-08-08

US expects deal soon on Strait of Hormuz

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-10-01

Lebanon’s Cabinet approves 2027 budget bill, raises public-sector transport allowance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

President challenges banking reform law: Lebanon's IMF talks face new test

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

From cockpit fight to emergency landing: What happened aboard Flydubai flight

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Mossad takes lead in Flydubai investigation as Israel keeps Iran angle open

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:09

PM Salam visits Nabatieh: Let us all rally under the banner of our state

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:50

Aoun: Lebanon will stand by southern residents until Israeli occupation ends

LBCI
Middle East News
13:11

US sanctions Iran's largest automakers, major rail companies: Treasury

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:47

Fuel prices slightly drop across Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More