OPEC+ delays oil capacity review after Iran war disrupts expansion plans: Reuters

An OPEC+ review to help to determine members’ 2027 oil output quotas has been delayed after the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran disrupted projects to expand capacity across the Middle East, throwing estimates of ‌future production potential into uncertainty, said two sources close to the matter.



OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries plus Russia and other allies, had ordered its production capacity review for all members in late 2025 before setting 2027 quotas, with completion due by the end of ⁠September 2026.



The deadline has slipped, the sources said, with one saying the review is now expected to be completed by mid-November.



The OPEC producer group did not respond immediately to a request for comment.



Reuters