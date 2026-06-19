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Turkey outlines Lebanon stance: Opposes Syrian military intervention, ‘fait accompli’ strategy
News Bulletin Reports
19-06-2026 | 12:55
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Turkey outlines Lebanon stance: Opposes Syrian military intervention, ‘fait accompli’ strategy
Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said days ago that Turkey’s security effectively begins in Damascus and Beirut. He added that Ankara would not accept the imposition of any “fait accompli” in Syria and Lebanon, arguing that Israeli strikes have crossed limits and now pose a direct threat to Turkish national security.
Erdogan’s remarks coincided with repeated calls by U.S. President Donald Trump for Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to intervene in Lebanon and address the issue of Hezbollah.
These developments, among others, were the focus of talks held in recent hours by Lebanese Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri with Turkish officials, including the vice president, two deputy foreign ministers, and the intelligence chief.
According to LBCI sources, Mitri was told by Turkish officials that the Syrian president has no intention of launching any military intervention in Lebanon and does not seek confrontation with Hezbollah.
They said Damascus is also avoiding anything that could trigger Sunni-Shiite tensions in Lebanon and is currently focused on economic development and planning for a new phase of state-building.
LBCI also learned that Erdogan is expected to discuss the Lebanon file with President Trump during the NATO summit hosted in Ankara in about three weeks. He is expected to convey Turkey’s rejection of the idea of Syrian military intervention in Lebanon, citing a range of considerations.
Turkish officials also expressed support for the Lebanese government’s approach of restricting weapons to state authority, provided it is pursued in a calm manner away from escalation. Ankara also backs Saudi efforts aimed at reassuring Lebanon’s Shiite community.
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