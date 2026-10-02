News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Ain Bel Ain
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Europe weighs new diesel stocks release after US pressure: Reuters
World News
02-10-2026 | 06:31
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Europe weighs new diesel stocks release after US pressure: Reuters
European Union countries discussed a French proposal on Friday to release diesel stocks in response to U.S. pressure to help cool surging fuel prices, two sources familiar with details of the discussion told Reuters.
In a call on Friday, EU governments discussed the French proposal, under which European countries would release 50 million barrels of diesel and International Energy Agency members would release 50 million barrels of crude oil, the sources said.
France's finance and energy ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Reuters reported on Thursday that the Trump administration had told Germany and France to draw down emergency diesel inventories or face a potential U.S. diesel export ban, according to three people close to the discussions.
The U.S. had demanded large European countries including France and Germany release 100 million barrels of diesel within a 20-day window, one of the sources told Reuters on Friday.
U.S. President Donald Trump has said he is considering a potential export ban to help bring down U.S. fuel prices ahead of November 3 midterm elections.
Global diesel supply has been hit by the Iran war and a Russian ban on exports after Ukraine damaged many of its refineries. Chinese refiners have also suspended October fuel exports to bolster domestic stocks, sources said.
In the call on Friday, EU countries discussed that any agreement on further diesel stock releases should include a U.S. commitment to avoid a unilateral diesel export ban, one of the sources said.
G7 country leaders may hold a call on Friday afternoon to discuss their next steps. France currently holds the presidency of the G7.
The 32-member IEA agreed in March to a coordinated the release of 400 million barrels of strategic oil reserves, in response to disruption to supplies caused by the Iran war, the largest such release in history.
Reuters
World News
European Union
United States
Diesel
Fuel
Next
Record numbers going hungry in Yemen amid escalating conflict, WFP says
Congo's Ebola outbreak has killed more than 4,000, government data shows
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-10-01
US tells France and Germany to release diesel stocks or face US export ban: Sources tell Reuters
World News
2026-10-01
US tells France and Germany to release diesel stocks or face US export ban: Sources tell Reuters
0
World News
10:24
Trump says Europe agrees to release 'massive amount' of diesel
World News
10:24
Trump says Europe agrees to release 'massive amount' of diesel
0
World News
2026-09-04
US diesel prices hit new high amid Iran war disruption: AAA
World News
2026-09-04
US diesel prices hit new high amid Iran war disruption: AAA
0
World News
11:46
G7 say to release '100 mn barrels' of diesel and crude
World News
11:46
G7 say to release '100 mn barrels' of diesel and crude
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:58
Pakistan says Mecca pact members to hold emergency talks on engaging Houthis
World News
11:58
Pakistan says Mecca pact members to hold emergency talks on engaging Houthis
0
World News
11:46
G7 say to release '100 mn barrels' of diesel and crude
World News
11:46
G7 say to release '100 mn barrels' of diesel and crude
0
World News
11:01
EU chief welcomes G7 accord averting US diesel export ban
World News
11:01
EU chief welcomes G7 accord averting US diesel export ban
0
World News
10:36
US sanctions alleged Hamas finance network, including two France-based charities
World News
10:36
US sanctions alleged Hamas finance network, including two France-based charities
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-11
US assurances: Israel's Netanyahu flags Iran ballistic missile danger
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-11
US assurances: Israel's Netanyahu flags Iran ballistic missile danger
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
World News
2026-05-20
France summons Israeli envoy over 'unacceptable' handling of Gaza flotilla activists: Ministry
World News
2026-05-20
France summons Israeli envoy over 'unacceptable' handling of Gaza flotilla activists: Ministry
0
Middle East News
2026-03-06
Drone attack targets military base at Baghdad airport: Security sources
Middle East News
2026-03-06
Drone attack targets military base at Baghdad airport: Security sources
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:09
Lebanon’s Cabinet approves 2027 budget bill, raises public-sector transport allowance
Lebanon News
12:09
Lebanon’s Cabinet approves 2027 budget bill, raises public-sector transport allowance
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
President challenges banking reform law: Lebanon's IMF talks face new test
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
President challenges banking reform law: Lebanon's IMF talks face new test
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From cockpit fight to emergency landing: What happened aboard Flydubai flight
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From cockpit fight to emergency landing: What happened aboard Flydubai flight
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Mossad takes lead in Flydubai investigation as Israel keeps Iran angle open
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Mossad takes lead in Flydubai investigation as Israel keeps Iran angle open
5
Lebanon News
03:09
PM Salam visits Nabatieh: Let us all rally under the banner of our state
Lebanon News
03:09
PM Salam visits Nabatieh: Let us all rally under the banner of our state
6
Lebanon News
05:50
Aoun: Lebanon will stand by southern residents until Israeli occupation ends
Lebanon News
05:50
Aoun: Lebanon will stand by southern residents until Israeli occupation ends
7
Middle East News
13:11
US sanctions Iran's largest automakers, major rail companies: Treasury
Middle East News
13:11
US sanctions Iran's largest automakers, major rail companies: Treasury
8
Lebanon Economy
02:47
Fuel prices slightly drop across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:47
Fuel prices slightly drop across Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More