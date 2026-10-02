Europe weighs new diesel stocks release after US pressure: Reuters

World News
02-10-2026 | 06:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Europe weighs new diesel stocks release after US pressure: Reuters
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Europe weighs new diesel stocks release after US pressure: Reuters

European Union countries discussed a French proposal on Friday to release diesel stocks in response to U.S. pressure to help cool surging fuel prices, two sources familiar with details of ‌the discussion told Reuters.

In a call on Friday, EU governments discussed the French proposal, under which European countries would release 50 million barrels of diesel and International Energy Agency members would release 50 million barrels of crude oil, the sources said.

France's finance and energy ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters reported on Thursday that ⁠the Trump administration had told Germany and France to draw down emergency diesel inventories or face a potential U.S. diesel export ban, according to three people close to the discussions.

The U.S. had demanded large European countries including France and Germany release 100 million barrels of diesel within a 20-day window, one of the sources told Reuters on Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he is considering a potential export ban to help bring down U.S. fuel prices ahead of November 3 ‌midterm ⁠elections.

Global diesel supply has been hit by the Iran war and a Russian ban on exports after Ukraine damaged many of its refineries. Chinese refiners have also suspended October fuel exports to bolster domestic stocks, sources said.

In the call on Friday, EU countries discussed that ⁠any agreement on further diesel stock releases should include a U.S. commitment to avoid a unilateral diesel export ban, one of the sources said.

G7 country leaders may hold a call on ⁠Friday afternoon to discuss their next steps. France currently holds the presidency of the G7.

The 32-member IEA agreed in March to a coordinated the release of 400 ⁠million barrels of strategic oil reserves, in response to disruption to supplies caused by the Iran war, the largest such release in history.

Reuters

World News

European Union

United States

Diesel

Fuel

LBCI Next
Record numbers going hungry in Yemen amid escalating conflict, WFP says
Congo's Ebola outbreak has killed more than 4,000, government data shows
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-10-01

US tells France and Germany to release diesel stocks or face US export ban: Sources tell Reuters

LBCI
World News
10:24

Trump says Europe agrees to release 'massive amount' of diesel

LBCI
World News
2026-09-04

US diesel prices hit new high amid Iran war disruption: AAA

LBCI
World News
11:46

G7 say to release '100 mn barrels' of diesel and crude

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:58

Pakistan says Mecca pact members to hold emergency talks on engaging Houthis

LBCI
World News
11:46

G7 say to release '100 mn barrels' of diesel and crude

LBCI
World News
11:01

EU chief welcomes G7 accord averting US diesel export ban

LBCI
World News
10:36

US sanctions alleged Hamas finance network, including two France-based charities

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-11

US assurances: Israel's Netanyahu flags Iran ballistic missile danger

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
World News
2026-05-20

France summons Israeli envoy over 'unacceptable' handling of Gaza flotilla activists: Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-06

Drone attack targets military base at Baghdad airport: Security sources

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:09

Lebanon’s Cabinet approves 2027 budget bill, raises public-sector transport allowance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

President challenges banking reform law: Lebanon's IMF talks face new test

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

From cockpit fight to emergency landing: What happened aboard Flydubai flight

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Mossad takes lead in Flydubai investigation as Israel keeps Iran angle open

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:09

PM Salam visits Nabatieh: Let us all rally under the banner of our state

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:50

Aoun: Lebanon will stand by southern residents until Israeli occupation ends

LBCI
Middle East News
13:11

US sanctions Iran's largest automakers, major rail companies: Treasury

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:47

Fuel prices slightly drop across Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More