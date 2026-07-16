Trump hails release of US citizen held in Iran as 'goodwill' gesture

U.S. President Donald Trump has called the release of a U.S. citizen held in Iran a "gesture of goodwill", even as conflict raged for a fifth night across the Middle ‌East.



Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Wednesday that an American who was "wrongfully detained" under the Biden administration in 2024 had been allowed to leave Iran.



"She is now safely outside of Iran, and in good condition. The United States of America appreciates this gesture of Goodwill by Iran," Trump wrote.



Reuters