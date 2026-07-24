US hits network of Iranian financier Zanjani with more sanctions

World News
24-07-2026 | 10:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US hits network of Iranian financier Zanjani with more sanctions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US hits network of Iranian financier Zanjani with more sanctions

The United States on Friday announced further sanctions against nine firms and four individuals associated with sanctioned Iranian financier Babak Zanjani for their efforts to evade U.S. sanctions.

The U.S. Treasury Department said the new designations target Zanjani's Iran-based operations under his "Dot One" conglomerate and several firms based in Turkey and ⁠the United Arab Emirates that have supported his already designated digital asset exchanges, as well as top executives at those firms.

Treasury said Zanjani had leveraged a diverse portfolio that includes financial services, digital asset trading and gold and precious gem production, along with major infrastructure projects, to launder revenue and move ⁠funds covertly for Iran.

“The Iranian regime continues to pay a steep economic price for its reckless behavior, with the rial plunging to another record low and inflation ⁠up massively,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement. "Treasury will continue cutting off economic access for corrupt ⁠Iranian regime elites, along with their financiers and facilitators.”

Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control first designated ⁠Zanjani and his two largest digital asset projects, Zedcex Exchange Limited (Zedcex) and Zedxion Exchange Limited (Zedxion) in January.



Reuters 
 

World News

Middle East News

US

Network

Iranian

Financier

Zanjani

Sanctions

LBCI Next
Trump warns Russia and China against arms sales to Iran
White House says Trump, Zelensky to meet in Washington next week
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-14

Iranian official says draft agreement with US includes sanctions relief, nuclear restrictions and asset release

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-05-10

Iranian army: Ships from countries complying with US sanctions will face difficulties crossing Hormuz

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-16

Iran tells Houthis to close Red Sea gateway if US hits power network, sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-30

US imposes new sanctions on Hezbollah's financial network

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:11

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes North Island of New Zealand region: EMSC

LBCI
World News
13:07

40,000 people evacuated or confined due to Madrid region wildfires

LBCI
World News
12:38

Man arrested in Spain for allegedly starting fire by using farm vehicle

LBCI
World News
11:33

Trump warns Russia and China against arms sales to Iran

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
02:06

Blast heard in Bahrain, alert sirens sound: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-18

Israel attacks several towns in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-17

FM Rajji receives new Saudi ambassador, discusses bilateral relations and cooperation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-23

Central Bank governor moves to reinforce mothers’ right to open bank accounts for minor children

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:40

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More