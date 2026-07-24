US hits network of Iranian financier Zanjani with more sanctions

The United States on Friday announced further sanctions against nine firms and four individuals associated with sanctioned Iranian financier Babak Zanjani for their efforts to evade U.S. sanctions.



The U.S. Treasury Department said the new designations target Zanjani's Iran-based operations under his "Dot One" conglomerate and several firms based in Turkey and ⁠the United Arab Emirates that have supported his already designated digital asset exchanges, as well as top executives at those firms.



Treasury said Zanjani had leveraged a diverse portfolio that includes financial services, digital asset trading and gold and precious gem production, along with major infrastructure projects, to launder revenue and move ⁠funds covertly for Iran.



“The Iranian regime continues to pay a steep economic price for its reckless behavior, with the rial plunging to another record low and inflation ⁠up massively,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement. "Treasury will continue cutting off economic access for corrupt ⁠Iranian regime elites, along with their financiers and facilitators.”



Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control first designated ⁠Zanjani and his two largest digital asset projects, Zedcex Exchange Limited (Zedcex) and Zedxion Exchange Limited (Zedxion) in January.







Reuters