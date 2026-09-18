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UN chief 'deeply regrets' US visa refusal to Palestinians ahead of assembly
Middle East News
18-09-2026 | 14:21
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UN chief 'deeply regrets' US visa refusal to Palestinians ahead of assembly
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "deeply regrets" Washington's decision to deny a visa to Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas for a second consecutive year, preventing him from attending next week's U.N. General Assembly, his spokesman said Friday.
"The Secretary-General is concerned about the impact of this decision on the ability of the State of Palestine to participate fully in the work of the United Nations," Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.
AFP
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