US third-country deportations triggering 'cascade' of rights abuses: UN experts

Washington's deportations of thousands of people to dozens of countries are "triggering a cascade of human rights violations", a group of 20 independent U.N. experts warned Monday.



They said in a statement that the U.S. deportees were being sent "to countries or territories with which they have no ties", which could compound harms that pushed them to flee to America in the first place.



The experts adding that other deportees were being sent to places where they risked "further violence or discrimination based on gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or human rights advocacy".



AFP