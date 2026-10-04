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Kyiv bridge hit during German chancellor's visit
World News
04-10-2026 | 05:27
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Kyiv bridge hit during German chancellor's visit
A bridge in Kyiv was hit in a Russian attack on Sunday, the city's mayor Vitali Klitschko said, soon after the arrival of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
"Impact on the road surface of the Northern Bridge. Emergency services are heading to the scene," the mayor wrote on Telegram. Air raid sirens had earlier blared, warning of drones approaching the city.
AFP
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Friedrich Merz
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