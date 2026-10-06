Le Pen vows drastic cost savings to prevent French 'default'

World News
06-10-2026 | 04:59
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Le Pen vows drastic cost savings to prevent French &#39;default&#39;
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Le Pen vows drastic cost savings to prevent French 'default'

French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said Tuesday that she would implement 140 billion euros ($157 billion) in cost savings by 2032 if elected next year, warning that without change France was "heading towards default" on its debt.

Le Pen also vowed to bring France's public debt back to below three percent of GDP by 2030, as she outlined her economic priorities in a bid to regain momentum after a week dominated by claims her top ally Jordan Bardella made antisemitic comments, which he has denied.

AFP

World News

drastic

savings

prevent

French

'default'

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